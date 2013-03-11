Sheryl Sandberg Defends Her Controversial Book: 'The Very Blunt Truth Is That Men Still Run The World'

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has ignited tons of press over her controversial new book, Lean In, which will be released tomorrow. During a 60 Minutes segment tonight she defended her message that women need to step up and own their success.Critics say that she is a billionaire who can’t possibly deliver advice to most working Americans.



But she says that’s missing the point. “The very blunt truth is that men still run the world,” she told 60 Minutes’ Correspondent Norah O’Donnell. “I’m not blaming women … but there is a lot more we can do.”

