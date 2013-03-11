Sheryl Sandberg Defends Her Controversial Book: 'The Very Blunt Truth Is That Men Still Run The World'

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has ignited tons of press over her controversial new book, Lean In, which will be released tomorrow. During a 60 Minutes segment tonight she defended her message that women need to step up and own their success.Critics say that she is a billionaire who can’t possibly deliver advice to most working Americans.
But she says that’s missing the point. “The very blunt truth is that men still run the world,” she told 60 Minutes’ Correspondent Norah O’Donnell. “I’m not blaming women … but there is a lot more we can do.”
Sandberg knew she was onto something back in 2010, when her TED Talk about gender equality went viral.
She has a supportive and very successful husband, Dave Goldberg, who is an entrepreneur and CEO of SurveyMonkey.
Before the age of 30, she was hand-picked by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to be his Chief of Staff.
And that's the core of her message: to encourage women to take more risks and own their careers. She believes that in an ideal world, 50 per cent of institutions would be run by women, and 50 per cent of houses would be run by men.
She says that her husband Dave told her that she absolutely had to negotiate with Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg when he offered her the COO job.
