HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sheryl Crow Lists Her 11-Acre Compound In The Hollywood Hills For $US12 Million

After failing to sell her 11-acre estate in the Hollywood Hills for $US16 million, singer Sheryl Crow has relisted the sprawling property for a discounted $US12 million, according to Trulia.

Crow first listed the house a year and half ago, then pulled it from the market in December 2013.

The gated estate has three homes. The main house is a Spanish Revival built in 1924, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The listing agent for the Los Angeles estate is Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.