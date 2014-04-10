HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sheryl Crow Lists Her 11-Acre Compound In The Hollywood Hills For $US12 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Sheryl crow hollywood hills home Vista Canyon Estate

After failing to sell her 11-acre estate in the Hollywood Hills for $US16 million, singer Sheryl Crow has relisted the sprawling property for a discounted $US12 million, according to Trulia.

Crow first listed the house a year and half ago, then pulled it from the market in December 2013.

The gated estate has three homes. The main house is a Spanish Revival built in 1924, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The listing agent for the Los Angeles estate is Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.

Welcome to Vista Canyon Estate, Sheryl Crow's Hollywood Hills compound.

Crow purchased the main home in 1997, according to a 2012 spread in Architectural Digest.

The two-story entry features a wrought iron staircase, Spanish tiles, and beamed ceilings.

The 'chef's kitchen' is a weird cross between 1950s' and modern tastes.

The kitchen and family room are adjoining.

The floor-to-ceiling bookcases in the library are gorgeous.

Crow lived without any furniture in the home for almost a year, according to AD.

The dark ceilings provide a nice contrast to the light furniture.

Crow reportedly decorated the home herself.

We like her choice of an old-fashioned bicycle for wall decor.

Muted colours appear to be a theme.

The children's playroom has a fun alphabet mural.

An enclosed patio offers panoramic views.

This bathroom is a little old-school, but the mosaic tile on the floor is pretty cool.

The main house has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

But that's not all this compound has to offer.

A Brazilian Ironwood bridge connects the main house to an 1885 cottage.

The cottage has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The whole place has a rustic feel.

Crow told AD she collected a lot of what's in the house while touring.

The third home on the property was built in 1909. It sits at the highest elevation on the property.

It has a completely different feel than the other homes on the property.

The brick fireplace gives this home a cozy feel.

There's a fireplace and grill outside on the patio, too.

Prefer a teepee to a house? There's one of those, too.

The infinity edge pool is definitely a huge selling point.

Date palms make for a picturesque scene.

There's plenty of open space for kids to play.

The view isn't bad, either.

