A Silicon Valley investor said he wanted California to become its own nation if Trump won

Silicon Valley isn’t handling Donald Trump’s presumed victory well, and one venture capitalist has upped the ante by threatening to start a campaign to make California its own state if the Republican presidential nominee wins.

Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber and well-known angel investor, claimed on Twitter that he’d fund campaign to make the home state of Silicon Valley its own nation if Trump won the election.

According to Pishevar’s arguments, California would be the sixth largest economy in the world. Already Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech CEOs, like Dave Morin, are backing Pishevar’s plan to make California its own state.

“We are in extremely dangerous times. Hatred emboldened by absolute power that if unchecked will shake the very firmaments of America,” Pishevar said in a tweet. A request for additional comment on his plans was not returned.

Pishevar said that California could always re-enter the union if it becomes a nation, but “questioning idea of a federation of states” is the “most patriotic thing to do.”

