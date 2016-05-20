A hugely successful investor who fled Iran as a kid says never give up on your dreams: 'Don't quit. Ever.'

Julie Bort
Shervin PishevarTech Crunch/FlickrShervin Pishevar

Shervin Pishevar, the investor probably best known for being an early investor of Uber, has led an incredible life.

Born in Tehran, Iran, his family came to the US in 1976, but when his father returned a few years later he was hunted as an enemy of the state during the Iranian Revolution. His dad escaped back to the US where he worked as a cab driver while studying for a PhD.

Pishevar got into tech in the dotcom era, did well, and moved on to bigger and bigger successes.

Today he runs VC firm SherpaVentures, and is a cofounder of Hyperloop Technologies. Between his investments as a VC and his personal angel investments, he’s had a stake in a huge list of startups including Klout, Parse, TaskRabbit, Tumblr, Warby Parker, Washio and, of course, Uber.

But he still remembers those early, scary days with his parents after leaving Iran. He just did a little tweet storm to tell the world to never give up on their dreams.

 

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: We dare you to oversleep with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new motivational alarm clock app

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.