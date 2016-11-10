The California secession movement borrowed its name from a video game about the apocalypse

In the wake of Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the presidential election, there’s a growing movement among liberals in California for the state to secede from the United States — a so-called “Calexit,” after the UK’s own Brexit.

The Calexit movement has one very prominent backer, hailing from Silicon Valley: Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber and other hot tech startups.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pishevar took to Twitter to unveil the proposed name and flag for an independent California, called the “New California Republic:”

One problem: the name “New California Republic” is in use.

In the best-selling “Fallout” series of video games, the New California Republic is one of the many ad-hoc governments that pops up after the world is almost completely destroyed by a nuclear exchange between the United States and China.

Pishevar tells Business Insider via email that it was “unintentional but a cool link.”

Bethesda Game Studios ‘Fallout 4,’ the latest game in the series, largely takes place in the radioactive ruins of the Boston metropolitan area.

By the standards of the “Fallout” universe, where the post-nuclear wasteland is largely ruled by religious zealots, barbarian raiders, and sociopathic warlords, the democratic New California Republic usually comes off as the closest thing to good guys. So maybe Pishevar is onto something.

Still, here’s how the unofficial Fallout Wiki fan-run page describes the New California Republic:

“Though appearing to be a benevolent entity of governance, the ability to control the land it claims to protect, the fidelity of those who live under their rule, and the widespread corruption within their political system has been questioned by many, without a clear response by the NCR themselves.”

Oh, and here’s the New California Republic flag from the games:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.