Look inside the gilded penthouse the could set a new record for Manhattan's most expensive co-op

A penthouse apartment in one of Manhattan’s toniest residential hotels has hit the market for an asking price that could set a new record for the city’s most expensive co-op ever sold, according to The Real Deal.
The apartment is a seven-bedroom, full floor space in the historic Sherry Netherland Hotel overlooking Central Park. It was originally listed in 2012 with an ask of $US95 million and spent three long years languishing on the market.
Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche finally sold it to an unnamed Chinese buyer for $US67 million last year. That mystery buyer is now flipping the hotel co-op for a near $US20 million profit. Kathleen Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.
Keep scrolling to see inside the $US86 million penthouse.
Every day is like a vacation when your house comes with daily housekeeping and turndown service, a 24-hour concierge, and room service.
But you'll have to pay for all that white glove service -- $57,000 per month, to be exact. The service fee is included in the asking price.
Though the apartment is on the 18th floor of a 38-story building, it's not lacking in outdoor space.
There are three separate terraces surrounding the full-floor apartment, most with gorgeous Central Park views.
