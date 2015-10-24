Look inside the gilded penthouse the could set a new record for Manhattan's most expensive co-op

Brown Harris Stevens The 18th floor apartment comes with a $US57,000 per month fee for all of its white glove service.

A penthouse apartment in one of Manhattan’s toniest residential hotels has hit the market for an asking price that could set a new record for the city’s most expensive co-op ever sold, according to The Real Deal.

The apartment is a seven-bedroom, full floor space in the historic Sherry Netherland Hotel overlooking Central Park. It was originally listed in 2012 with an ask of $US95 million and spent three long years languishing on the market.

Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche finally sold it to an unnamed Chinese buyer for $US67 million last year. That mystery buyer is now flipping the hotel co-op for a near $US20 million profit. Kathleen Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

Keep scrolling to see inside the $US86 million penthouse.

Every day is like a vacation when your house comes with daily housekeeping and turndown service, a 24-hour concierge, and room service. Brown Harris Stevens But you'll have to pay for all that white glove service -- $57,000 per month, to be exact. The service fee is included in the asking price. Brown Harris Stevens For those nights when room service won't do, the kitchen is up to professional standards. Brown Harris Stevens Though the apartment is on the 18th floor of a 38-story building, it's not lacking in outdoor space. Brown Harris Stevens There are three separate terraces surrounding the full-floor apartment, most with gorgeous Central Park views. Brown Harris Stevens The listing calls the apartment a 'fulfillment of a lifestyle dream.' We'd have to agree. Brown Harris Stevens

