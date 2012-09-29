Doctors Grew This Woman A New Ear — On Her Own Arm

Sherrie Walters grew this ear on her arm before it was implanted on her head.

Photo: CBS 13 Baltimore Screenshot

Plastic surgeons at John’s Hopkins University have successfully created and transplanted a new ear onto the side of a woman’s head, CBS News Baltimore reports.The ear was made from cartilage from her ribs, moulded to look like her right ear, then implanted under the skin of her arm. The cartilage then grew a layer of blood vessels, cells and nerves around it, which were transplanted onto Sherrie Walter’s head.



Walter lost her ear to a rapidly-spreading cancer in 2008. The new ear was implanted earlier this year, then once it had attached, the doctors went in and shaped the skin around it. Two more minor surgeries will be required, but the new technique seems to work, and shows promise to be used for other people who have lost their ears.

The cartilage was implanted in Sherrie Walter’s arm, where it grew blood vessels

Photo: CBS 13 Baltimore Screenshot

See more pictures and video at SmartPlanet. [WARNING: Some are quite graphic]

