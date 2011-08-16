Basically, Everyone On "The View" Got Married This Weekend

This weekend, not one, but two of “The View’s” hosts tied the knot.



On Friday, Joy Behar and Steve Janowitz, her partner of 29 years got married in New York City.

The ceremony was private, and she’s keeping the details under wraps as well.

Behar plans to talk about it on the 15th season premier of the show, which is on September 6th.

The next day, Behar’s co-host Sherri Shepherd married Lamar Sally, a television writer, at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago. In stark contrast to the Behar-Janowitz nuptials, Shepherd’s wedding included eight bridesmaids including celebrity friends and co-workers Elisabeth Hasselback, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley, and Niecy Nash.

Last week, the Style Network also announced that a behind-the-scenes look at the Shepherd-Sally wedding will air in a television special which will chronicle all of the preparations for the wedding through the vows themselves.

It remains unknown whether Barbara Walters or Whoopi Goldberg attended either celebration.

What a weekend for “The View!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.