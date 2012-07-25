Sherman Hemsley Dead At 74

Sherman Hensley, a TV legend.

Sherman Hemsley, the actor best known for his role as George Jefferson on “The Jeffersons” has died, TMZ reports.The actor was 74.



Along with “The Jeffersons,” Hemsley had also appeared on “All in the Family,” “E/R,” “Candid Camera,” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

Hemsley had no wife or kids. The reasons for his death are still unclear, but according to TMZ, he died in his home in El Paso, Texas.

