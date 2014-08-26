A BBC Show Won The Most Emmys This Year

Sure, “Breaking Bad” may have dominated the Primetime Emmy broadcast Monday night; however, it was a BBC show that won the most Emmys this year.

“Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as the detective extraordinaire and Dr. Watson, respectively, took home a total of seven Emmy Awards in total.

Best Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie

Best Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Best Single-Camera Editing for a Miniseries or Movie

Best Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie, or Dramatic Special Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, Benedict Cumberbatch Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, Martin Freeman Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie, or a Dramatic Special, Steven Moffat

This isn’t the first time the series has been nominated. Previously, the first two seasons received 17 Primetime Emmy nods; however, it never won once.

When series three began airing, it picked up in popularity, returning to record ratings overseas and in the U.S. When this year’s Emmys were announced, “Sherlock” received 12 nominations.

You can catch up with “Sherlock” on Netflix now; however, as a fan, I strongly advise against binge-watching the series until it’s close to returning or you’ll be left wanting more.

