'Sherlock' Producer Reveals Next Season's Main Villain

It was a shock when major villain Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott) was [spoiler] killed off [spoiler] at the end of season 2.

We could have seen Moriarty and Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) going head-to-head for some time on screen.

Any speculation that he may still be alive was dispelled at the show’s first-ever Comic-Con appearance when show creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat confirmed Moriarty is definitely dead.

With Scott gone, who will Sherlock be up against next?

Producer Sue Vertue revealed the new antagonist on Twitter. Lars Mikkelson will join the cast as Charles Augustus Magnussen.

You most likely recognise Mikkelsen from AMC’s show “The Killing.“

Who is Magnussen? Well, there’s a similar character in the Sherlock Holmes’ series “The Adventure of Charles Augustus” who is described as the “king of blackmailers.”

PBS has confirmed season 3 of “Sherlock” will air in the U.S. early 2014.

Episode 1 will be called “The Empty Hearse.”

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, yes, Lars is the brother of Mads Mikkelsen who stars on NBC’s “Hannibal.”

