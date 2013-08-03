'Sherlock' Returns In First Teaser Trailer For Season 3

We’ve been waiting a long time for this.

BBC One has revealed the first teaser trailer for season 3 of “Sherlock.”

We see a glimpse of a few of the characters — Martin Freeman (John) is showing off a mustache — but don’t expect much more.

Just hearing the theme song gets us excited.

Last week, it was revealed that Lars Mikkelsen will join the cast as a new nemesis for Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Season 3 of “Sherlock” is expected to air in the U.K. later this year while a U.S. premiere date is set for 2014.

The following trailer was accompanied by the teaser line: “Sherlock returns but will things ever be the same again?”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Earlier this week, Sherlock fan site Sherlockology created a Twitter around the hashtag #SherlockR3VEALED to get others excited for the teaser.

For the past week, they released daily ads that looked produced by BBC themselves.

Sherlockology explained the intent behind the teasers on its site:

“We were informed in advance by the BBC of the intent to run a promotional trailer at the conclusion of the repeat airing of The Reichenbach Fall, and so with the blessing of Sherlock producer Sue Vertue devised a simple and mysterious countdown campaign to run across our social media sites. We launched with five pictures from Monday, with the expectation that it would countdown to the number 1 on Friday – instead, the final image revealed the time that The Reichenbach Fall would air at 20:30BST.”

Here are the teasers:

