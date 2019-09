“Sherlock” doesn’t return to TV until next year, but Christmas Eve fans were in for a treat.

BBC released a 7-minute prequel hinting at Sherlock’s return.

The series returns overseas on BBC One January 1. We’ll have to wait until January 19 for new episodes to run on PBS in the states.

