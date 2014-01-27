The 7 Best Moment's From Sunday's Episode Of 'Sherlock'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

We’ve just finished watching the second episode of “Sherlock” and it may have been the most revealing of our favourite detective.

Focusing on John Watson’s wedding, it was one of the first times we saw a more human side to the typically pragmatic Mr. Holmes.

We witnessed him let loose in a bar and even bust a few moves on the dance floor after being a bundle of nerves trying to figure out the right speech for his best friend’s wedding.

The series returned to record ratings on the BBC at the beginning of the year overseas and saw a rise in viewership upon its return to PBS last week in the states.

Here are our favourite moments from the episode.

1. Sherlock’s wedding speech to John may have been one of the best parts of the series ever.

Tell us you didn’t shed a tear.

It’s not often we see the rigid, narrow-minded Sherlock show much sign of human emotion, let alone a softer side. When he first began his Best Man speech for John we feared it would be an awkward ramble about how John was lucky to have Sherlock.

However, (after some rambling) he surprised us with this sentimental tribute that made us want to grab a Kleenex.

“The point I’m trying to make is that I am the most unpleasant, rude, ignorant, and all around obnoxious arsehole that anyone could possibly have the misfortune to meet. I am dismissive of the virtuous, unaware of the beautiful, and uncomprehending in the face of the happy. So if I didn’t understand I was being asked to be the best man, it is because I never really expected to ever be anybody’s best friend … certainly not the best friend of the bravest and kindest and wisest human being I have ever had the good fortune of knowing. John, I am a ridiculous man, redeemed only by the warmth and constancy of your friendship, but as I’m apparently your best friend I cannot congratulate you on your choice of companion. Actually, now, I can. Mary, when I say you deserve this man it is the highest compliment of which I am capable. John, you have endured war, and injury, and tragic loss — so sorry again about that last one — so know this: Today, you sit here between the woman you have made your wife and the man you have saved. In short, the two people who love you most in all this world. And, I know I speak for Mary as well when I say we will never let you down and we have a lifetime ahead to prove that.”

2. Drunk Sherlock and Watson trying to solve a case.

During his Best Man speech, Sherlock recalls a time he and Watson went out drinking that resulted in this:

and this:

Normally, Sherlock’s thoughts appear clear to us in text on screen while crime solving. Drunk, they appeared out of focus and in gibberish.

Take a seat, Holmes.

… or a nap.

3. We get introduced to Sherlock’s mind palace …

This is where all of his intimate and complex thinking takes place.

… and get to see “the woman” one more time.





4. This epic glass drop.





5. Sherlock dancing.

This was pretty unexpected.

6. Sherlock plays the violin.

7. We learn the reason behind the episode’s title, “The signs of three.”

Sherlock deduces Mary is pregnant after noticing she had an increased appetite, an altered taste perception, and was ill earlier.

—

Our main problem with the episode, while delightful, is that the episode relied way too much on coincidence. During Sherlock’s wedding toast, he tells the story of an unsolvable crime. As the episode unfolds, we learn that the one crime story he decides to share with the wedding service happens to still be playing out at the wedding.

Other things to take note of:

Sherlock’s charming relationship with the usher and finding the faults in every man the maid of honour is interested in courting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.