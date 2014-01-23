9 Fantastic Behind-The-Scenes Images From 'Sherlock' Season 3

Kirsten Acuna

Benedict Cumberbatch is back as our favourite detective on British series “Sherlock.”

Season 3 made its return to PBS in the US last Sunday. While we’re waiting for another new episode, we have a few behind-the-scenes photos from the new season to hold you over until Sunday.

We first spotted these on BenedictCumberbatch.co.uk. All of these are photos tweeted out by cast and crew from the BBC series.

If you haven’t seen the first episode yet, there are a few mini-spoilers in the photos below.

Enjoy!

Remember Sherlock’s long shaggy look that wasn’t shown in the episode? Actor Tomi May (who played Sherlock’s torturer in the episode) tweeted this photo with Mark Gatiss (Mycroft) and Cumberbatch after the episode first aired overseas.

Sherlock benedict cumberbatch@tomi_may / Twitter

Actress Louise Brealey, who plays Molly, shared this photo of herself and Cumberbatch looking less than serious at 221 Baker St.

Louise brealey sherlock@louisebrealey / Twitter

Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman goofing off at script read through.

Benedict cumberbatch martin freeman@laurenoostveen / Twitter

Makeup artist and hair designer Claire Prtichard tweeted out this photo of the two dropping gang signs … or the Vulcan salute.

Martin freeman benedict cumberbatch sherlock@Claire_cpj / Twitter

Here’s one of our favourites — Cumberbatch’s Sherlock posing as his Khan character from “Star Trek Into Darkness” in front of the movie poster.

Sherlock into darkness benedict cumberbatch@Claire_cpi / Twitter

Cinematographer Steve Lawes was seeing double in this photo.

Sherlock big head benedict cumberbatch @SteveLawes / Twitter

Here’s one of the crew reviewing footage. (Check out Freeman’s mustache!)

Sherlock season 3 ep 1@BoThFiSh / Twitter

Production designer Arwel Jones shared a photofrom the shocking kiss between Sherlock and Molly.

Sherlock molly@arweljones / Twitter

And one more showing how they made the tube car seen at the episode’s end.

Tube car sherlock@arweljones / Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us