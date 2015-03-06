Ian McKellen plays a retired Sherlock Holmes in first 'Mr. Holmes' trailer

Sherlock Holmes has always been perceived as one of the sharpest, most intelligent fictional characters of all time. The new movie “Mr. Holmes” imagines the legendary sleuth as an elderly man slowly losing the faculties that once made him the enemy of criminals everywhere.

Sir Ian McKellen plays Holmes in the adaptation of the 2005 book “A Slight Trick of the Mind.” This role has the potential to result in the 75 year-old actor’s first Academy Award. He’s been nominated twice; the most recent nomination was for Best Supporting Actor in 2001 for “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” He also received a Best Actor nomination for the 1998 drama “Gods and Monsters,” which was directed by Bill Condon, who also directs McKellen in “Mr. Holmes.”

The movie is scheduled to be released this summer.

