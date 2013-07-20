'Sherlock' Creators Discuss The Huge Season 2 Cliffhanger

For any fans of BBC show “Sherlock,” one of the biggest mysteries is the season 2 cliffhanger.



Fans have dedicated blog posts to the shocker, while others have come up with scenarios to figure out what happened to British consulting detective (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the episode’s end.

Spoiler for those who haven’t seen: During the season 2 finale, we think Sherlock has died only to find out at the end of the episode that he somehow survived a suicidal jump off a building.

Yesterday, during the show’s first ever panel at Comic-Con, show creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat revealed fans should already know how Sherlock survived season 2.

“We can’t really comment on the online stuff, because that gives away something,” says Moffat. “It is a rational explanation. We did know it before we shot it. We shot quite a lot of what you’re going to see at the end of series 2 so we knew how it was going to end. When you see the answer, you’ll see that yes, we had to know in advance, it had to be plotted out.”

However, he doesn’t even think that will be the most interesting scene for fans when the episode airs.

“All the talk tends to be ‘how did he [Sherlock] do it’? I don’t believe that’s the thing people are really most excited about seeing. Because that’s just an answer. When John and Sherlock meet again … “

“That moment in the finished episode one is electrifying,” Gatiss finished.

Though stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman weren’t there in person, they appeared via a video in which Cumberbatch teased fans with a monkey about the secrets of the season 2 finale. (Nothing was really revealed.)

You can check out the full panel below:

