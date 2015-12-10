A Florida sheriff thinks he has the solution to domestic terrorism: carrying weapons

Sheriff Wayne Ivey from Florida’s Bervard County wants to protect his citizens.

He thinks he has a solution to domestic terrorism, and made a Facebook video asking politicians to stop being “politically correct,” and asking civilians with gun licenses to start carrying.

“It’s time for ‘PC’ to become the acronym for ‘protecting citizens,’ which is government’s first and only priority to its people,” he said in the video. “If you are unable to escape by running or hiding, then there is only one other option, and that is to fight with every ounce of passion you have. Arm yourself with anything available.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

