County sheriff says the mum of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell hasn't been truthful with police

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old girl in Tennessee, was last seen in December.

A family member reported her missing this week.

While her mother has been talking with investigators, what she’s said hasn’t been truthful, the local sheriff’s office said Friday.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy pledged $US1,000 of his own money as a reward for information about the girl’s whereabouts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Local, state, and federal police are scouring Tennessee and several other states looking for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

A family member reported Evelyn missing on Tuesday, but the last time investigators can confirm she was seen was either December 10 or 11, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

While Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, who has full custody of her, has been involved in the investigation, the information she’s shared with investigators hasn’t been accurate, Cassidy said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“She is cooperating, but like I said, some of the information she’s giving us hasn’t been accurate,” he said. “During our interviews, her stories aren’t leading up to some things we went out and checked on.”

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

‘This case is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in’

Cassidy, who has offered $US1,000 of his own money for information on the missing child, said the length of time the toddler has been missing is hindering the investigation.

“Finding Evelyn is our main concern, and this case is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in,” he said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday after investigators felt they had reason to believe Evelyn’s life was in danger. More than 200 tips have come in since.

MORE: This is a stock photo of the type of BMW the individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell are driving. The vehicle has front end damage. If you see the vehicle or the child, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/2HvlozuCxk — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, is in the military and stationed in Louisiana.

He wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “I’m currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can’t say much more than that at the moment. If anybody knows anything please message me.”

Police issued an amber alert for a 2007 BMW with the Tennessee licence plate 3M9-6W9

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in spotting a car that might be driven by individuals with information that could prove helpful in the investigation.

The car is a 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9, Cassidy said.

Evelyn’s disappearance has attracted national attention, with social media discussion groups about the case.

Maggie Boswell has been vilified on several Facebook pages that she appears to run by users demanding to know where her daughter is.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn Mae Boswell.

She hasn’t posted on the platform since September, when she uploaded several pictures of Evelyn and shared posts about missing children.

On September 6, Boswell posted about challenges in her life and Evelyn’s “unconditional love.”

“I’m not the best mum in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty,” she wrote, adding: “You can say whatever you want about me being a young mum, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel. My life wasn’t ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up everyday and to better myself. Theres no love like the love from your child!”

Cassidy said he’s hoping and praying that Evelyn is alive.

“Finding Evelyn is our main concern and top priority at this time,” he said. “We’re not disregarding anyone as a suspect at this time.”

Anyone with information on Evelyn can contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.