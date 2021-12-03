Parents of the teen suspect in the Michigan school shooting are now considered fugitives, sheriff says

James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the parents of the suspect in the Michigan school shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged in connection to the deadly rampage Friday morning.

The couple’s attorney told Insider that the parents were returning to Oakland County to be arraigned.

The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a Michigan school shooting earlier this week are now considered fugitives, according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

The news comes as multiple law enforcement agencies search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday morning in connection to the shooting.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the Crumbleys withdrew $US4,000 ($AU5,702) from an ATM in Rochester Hill, Michigan, on Friday — about 15 miles (24km) from their hometown of Oxford. Authorities had previously been tracking the couple’s location through cellphone pings but said they were no longer able to do so because their phones were turned off, according to the CNN report.

Four students were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. Ethan Crumbley, the couple’s son, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deadly shooting.

The US Marshals Office joined the search for the Crumbleys on Friday afternoon, announcing that the agency’s Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is also working with local authorities to locate the couple.

The Crumbleys were set to be arraigned this afternoon, and their attorney had previously agreed to produce them for arrest if they were charged, police said. But when officers went to the couple’s home, James and Jennifer were nowhere to be found.

After officials with the sheriff’s office announced the couple was missing, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, attorneys representing the couple, told Insider that the Crumbleys left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety.”

The Crumbleys’ attorneys previously told Insider and other media outlets that the parents were not fleeing and were returning to the area to appear in court.

Hours later, Steve Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, told The Daily Beast’s Justin Rohrlich that the couple’s attorneys had not relayed that same information to their office as they did to the press.

The sheriff’s office officially classified James and Jennifer as fugitives shortly after, The Beast reported.

Neither the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office nor Huber immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment. The Crumbleys’ lawyers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 15-year-old with four counts of first-degree murder, which implies premeditation; one count of terrorism causing death; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

Authorities on Tuesday said Crumbley used a pistol his father had purchased on Black Friday, as an apparent Christmas present.

Law enforcement previously said the couple might be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with a Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, and encouraged anyone with information about the couple’s location to call the sheriff’s office at (248) 858-4911.