America's Most Notorious Sheriff Got His Credit Card Stolen

Photo: via CBS5

Arizona’s Sheriff Joe Arpaio is claiming someone stole his credit card and spent nearly $300 at a grocery store in Chicago, CBS5 reported Monday.Arpaio, who has made headlines for his hardline stance on immigration, told the TV station someone used his Discover card to buy $291 worth of groceries at a Jewel in Chicago.



“I’m sure I didn’t make the purchase so it could’ve been done by, what do you call it, skimmers making copies, or through the internet, many different ways,” Arpaio told CBS 5. “I don’t think I’m the only victim around, there’s many, many more I presume.”

The United States is actually the world’s leader in credit card fraud, with 47 per cent of the world’s credit fraud happening in the country, The Nilson report revealed in 2011.

