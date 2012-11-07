America's Most Controversial Sheriff Wins Again

Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Photo: AP

America’s toughest illegal immigration critic won reelection Tuesday,.Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s won his sixth term in Arizona, but it came with a warning from opponent Democrat Paul Penzone.



“Our sheriff needs to be transparent, he needs to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Penzone said, according to The Arizona Republic. “People in this community are going to be watching. They’re going to be holding him accountable.”

Arpaio’s vigilante-like tactics have long been documented.

In June, he came under fire for arresting a 6-year-old girl as part of a raid on suspected undocumented workers.

But by September, the courts had enough. The Ninth Circui Court of Appeals ruled Arpaio can’t detain suspects based only on his belief they’re in the country illegally.

