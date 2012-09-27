America's Most Notorious Sheriff Got Smacked Down In Court

Photo: AP

Arizona’s Sheriff Joe Arpaio, best known for his fights with undocumented immigrants, received quite a blow Tuesday from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.The federal appeals court ruled Arpaio can’t detain suspects based only on his belief they are here illegally, Courthouse News Service reported Wednesday.



Arpaio has garnered his fair share of headlines in the past for his harsh stance on fighting illegal immigration.

Back in June he arrested a 6-year-old girl during a raid on suspected undocumented workers.

A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld an injunction in a class-action lawsuit against the sheriff that was initially ordered in 2011.

The judges also found that the group of people suing Arpaio for his alleged racial profiling were likely to succeed in their suit, saying “mere unauthorised presence is not a criminal matter, [and] suspicion of unauthorised presence alone does not give rise to an inference that criminal activity is ‘afoot,'” according to CNS.

A lawsuit accusing Arpaio of systemically profiling Hispanic citizens began in July.

