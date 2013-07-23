Take A Tour Of China's New doughnut-Shaped Hotel

From Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab to Singapore’s cruise ship-on-stilts-shaped Marina Bay Sands, it seems that luxury hotels keep trying to out-do each other with over-the-top designs.



And now China has entered the running for crazy hotel design, with the Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort, a doughnut-shaped hotel that’s located in the city of Huzhou, near Shanghai.

Designed by Beijing-born architect Ma Yansong, the 27-story arched structure looks like a horseshoe, but is actually shaped like an oval, with two floors below ground connecting the structure.

The hotel will officially open in August, and guest rooms will cost about $400 per night.

