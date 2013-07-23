Take A Tour Of China's New doughnut-Shaped Hotel

From Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab to Singapore’s cruise ship-on-stilts-shaped Marina Bay Sands, it seems that luxury hotels keep trying to out-do each other with over-the-top designs.
And now China has entered the running for crazy hotel design, with the Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort, a doughnut-shaped hotel that’s located in the city of Huzhou, near Shanghai.
Designed by Beijing-born architect Ma Yansong, the 27-story arched structure looks like a horseshoe, but is actually shaped like an oval, with two floors below ground connecting the structure.
The hotel will officially open in August, and guest rooms will cost about $400 per night.
The lobby feels grandiose, with its marble floors, Swarovski crystal-encrusted ceiling, and crystal lamps.
Each guest room, such as this Studio Suite, has high-tech features like LCD flat screen TVS and iPod docking stations.
The hotel has three restaurants, including Feast, which is open all day. Even the restaurant has Swarovski crystals on the ceiling.
The elegant Yue Chinese Restaurant, which features authentic regional cuisine, can easily accommodate large groups in its private dining room.
The hotel takes advantage of its incredible lake views with its 17,000-square-foot wedding island, which can host weddings and events over the lake.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.