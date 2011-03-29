Shep Smith Asks Clinton Spokesman Forced To Resign Over WikiLeaks Remarks: Does Accuracy Ever Not Save Your Hide?

Shep Smith, a supporter of WikiLeaks and a vocal sceptic that we are NOT at war in Libya right now, spoke to former Sec. of State spokesman P.J. Crowley today.



Crowley, you will recall, abruptly resigned earlier this month after describing WikiLeaker Bradley Manning’s controversial treatment at the hands of the U.S. military as “ridiculous and counterproductive and stupid.”

After reading it aloud Shep asked whether “accuracy does not ever save you hide.”

Crowley laughed and went on stand by his “very strong views” however he noted that his issue is not with the fact Manning is being prosecuted just that his treatment is undermining that prosecution.

