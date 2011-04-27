SHEP SMITH: "Fox News Can Confirm That The President Of The United States Is A Citizen Of the United States. Period"

Shep Smith appears to be losing patience with the crazies. (This is not the first time.)



Said Shep on his show Fox Report last night: “Fox News can confirm that the President of the United States is a citizen of the United States. Period.”

In a perfect media world Donald Trump will see this, take some time away from his regular segment on Fox & Friends, and go on Shep’s afternoon Studio B show wherein Shep will take him to the woodshed. Dare to dream.

Shep, long considered the voice of reason at Fox, is one of a handful of on-air personalities at the network (Chris Wallace is another, Bret Baier wants to be) that allow Fox News reporters to hold their heads up in actual news situations.

So while it’s great when he speaks his minds on TV, and he is just generally better than anyone else on TV at what he does, don’t think that Roger Ailes doesn’t rely on him to issue declarations like this from time to time. It’s part of what he gets paid the big bucks to do. Which isn’t to say it doesn’t rock when it happens.

Video below.



