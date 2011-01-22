Shep Smith SCOLDS His Viewers: What Do You Want To Do, Let Illinois Go Bankrupt?!

I’m not sure what set Shep Smith off today, but in the middle of introducing the next segment on a possible GOP bill that would allow states file for ‘bankruptcy’ he took a left turn and gave a short, but totally awesome, lecture to those viewers (whomever they are) who think the government should just let the states sink or swim.



I know, I hear you screaming already…let them default! What do you mean, let them default!? Do you know how many people work for the state? What happens when they default and they don’t have work anymore?!

He goes on!

And he’s being serious. He’s in full-on angry Shep mode. Sort of like the time he lectured viewers about the crazy hate mail they send them. It’s great. Watch below.

