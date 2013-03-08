Shep Smith Goes On A Hilarious Mini-Rant At Rand Paul's Filibuster

Fox News anchor Shep Smith was baffled today at the Senate’s proceedings over the past 24 hours, which eventually led to the confirmation of John Brennan as CIA Director.



Sen. Rand Paul filibustered Brennan’s nomination for nearly 13 hours Wednesday. Why Paul had to do it — questioning the Obama administration’s policy regarding drone strikes that target American citizens — made Smith launch into a mini-rant.

“This is what we’ve spent 24 hours on?” Smith said. “Getting an answer to whether the government can legally just kill us with some bird flying around in the air and just, boom!”

“They just — they can’t do anything in that town! If that is a question in America today, we’re done! I mean, who thinks that is possible? You’ll go to prison for that.”

Watch the video below, via Politico:



