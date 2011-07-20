Shep Smith SHUTS DOWN An Uncooperative Guest (VIDEO)

On Tuesday’s “Studio B,” host Shep Smith interviewed Eileen Bower, a mother who had her newborn taken away for 75 days after testing positive for opiates following the birth.



She claims it was caused by the poppy seed dressing she ate beforehand, and is now suing the hospital.

When asked by Shep if Bower was still suspected of taking drugs while pregnant, her lawyer answered, “I don’t think that she is.”

“You don’t think?” asked Shep in his dangerous voice.

The lawyer briefly continued to dance around the question at which point Shep got fed up and abruptly stopped the interview, saying that without direct answers, “this is not worth my time.”

Watch below.

