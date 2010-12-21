Shep Smith Names Every Single Republican Who Refused To Come On His Show And Talk 9/11 First Responders Bill

Shep Smith — picking up where Jon Stewart left off last Thursday — continued his own tirade against the GOP’s refusal to pass the 9/11 First Responders bill.



Today he named all the members of the GOP who had been invited on his show to explain their decision and refused. All of them.

Instead he got former Gov. George Pataki, who offered a very brief, very faint concession that the GOP has raised ‘valid questions’ before agreeing that, yes, it should get passed. “This is the right thing to do.”

But that wasn’t enough for Shep who noted it that took Jon Stewart bringing on 9/11 First Responders, “people who are dying,’ to get this done. And then this:

“Thank God this didn’t happen down in a place like New Orleans where they don’t have a lot of media to run around and take up for themselves and where Sen. Gillibrand [his previous guest] and Gov. Pataki don’t have microphones in their backyard cause then it might have worked out differently.”

Shep doesn’t forget. Video below.





