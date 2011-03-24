SHEP SMITH: No Matter What Obama Says We Are At WAR In Libya

The Obama administration swears we are not technically at war in Libya.



The reason for the semantics — other than PR concerns — is that the President needs Congressional approval to go to ‘war’ and Obama did not get any.

Shep is less than convinced.

“My understanding of what a war is if our guys go over and they fly planes over and they bomb people and kill people and then the people on the ground shoot back up and try to kill our people. That’s a war.”

And later: “Wars and roses, like by any other name.”

Vid below.

Related: Shep was talking to Fox Jennifer Griffin whom he thanked for “all her hard work”…as close as we will likely get to a direct defence of Griffin on air. (Shep is a fan.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

