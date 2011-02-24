SHEP SMITH: The Koch Brothers Are Behind Gov. Attempt To Bust Unions

I think Shep Smith may have guaranteed himself a dose of hate mail with this one.



Here’s how he explained to Juan Williams what’s going on in Wisconsin on his Studio B show today.

It’s all political isn’t it? Isn’t it just 100% politics? …Have you looked at the list of the top 10 donors to political campaigns? Seven of those 10 donate to Republicans. The other three that remain of those top 10, they all donate to Democrats and they are all unions. Bust the unions, it’s over….And this started when? It started with the Koch brothers. The Koch brothers were organising…

And then, perhaps sensing what some of his viewers were presumably thinking, Shep turned to the camera and said:

I’m not taking a side on this, I’m telling you what’s going on…The facts! But people don’t want to hear the facts…let them get angry, facts are troublesome creatures from time to time. The Koch brothers, and others, were organised to bust labour, it’s what big business wants to do…this isn’t a new concept. So they gave a bunch of money to the governor’s campaign. The governor’s campaign is over. Now, away we go! We’re going to try to bust this union up, and that’s what they’re doing….this is political and everyone in the middle is a pawn.

Classic Shep. Video below.

