Fun Game! Compare Shep Smith's Segment On WikiLeaker With Megyn Kelly's

I joked earlier a viewer could get fair and balanced whiplash transitioning from Megyn Kelly and her staunch anti-WikiLeaks coverage to Shep Smith. Case it point!



Shep did his own segment today on how the city council in Berkeley California is considering honouring WikiLeaker Pfc. Bradley Manning as a hero. Except he chose to focus on the legalities of the entire situation.

It was pretty edifying actually. And based on the content you’d be hard-pressed to even know the segments were ostensibly about the same subject.

Short version: Manning can be charged with a variety of things under military law including treason and espionage. And if someone does die down the line because of the leaks he can be held responsible.

Said Judge Napolitano:

“[The Berkeley resolution] has not legal significance. It highlights the following however: The government would have us believe this one person…the lowest ranking military rank there is in the army, was solely responsible for delivering to WikiLeaks over a million documents. It’s hard to believe one person did that…if more than one person did that than we should know who else is involved and the government should stop pointing a finger solely at him.”

Julian Assange, however, simply by taking the documents and making them public is not liable for anything (cf. Pentagon Papers). Nor, Judge Nap points out, has anyone suggested the documents aren’t real.

Shep harped on that last point. Also, he’s worried about the police horses in London right now.

Anyway, just a fun compare and contrast (fair and balanced!) game. Vid below.





