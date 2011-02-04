AMAZING: SHEP SMITH IS ON FIRE ABOUT EGYPT

Every day for the last few days I have wondered: Why didn’t Fox News send Shep Smith to Egypt?



They have fewer people on the ground there then the other networks and (unlike CNN, ABC, NBC) not really big names. Needless to say, anyone who remembers Shep’s coverage of Katrina knows he is utterly compelling on the ground.

But this is almost as good.

Shep has spent his entire Studio B hour thus far eviscerating the pro-Mubarak forces in Egypt and their attacks on journalists there.

He name-checked many of journalists injured there including Anderson Cooper, Christiane Amanpour, and Fox’s Greg Palkot and Olaf Wiig who were beaten yesterday and hospitalized overnight.

If I didn’t know better I’d say Shep was trying to make up for the noted lack of coverage across the cablesphere today.

But if there’s anything better on TV than Shep’s impassioned fireside chats where he explains world events to his viewers, I don’t know what it is.

Seriously, just watch this.

Update: I added another clip below of Shep reading a story aloud from his Blackberry and also speaking with the reporter from the Daily who is on the ground there. Then he does more Shep.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.