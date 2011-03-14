FOX News Has Sent Shep Smith To Japan

Fox News is sending Shep Smith to Japan.



TVNewser reports he is expected to be in place in time to anchor his 3pm Studio B show today.

This is a game changing move for Fox — Shep is one of their highest rated anchors and his now-famous reporting on the ground from Katrina could rightly be considered one of the network’s finer moment.

It’s also a marked change from how they covered the Egypt crisis, during which they relied on correspondents Greg Palkot and Olag Wiig, who came under attack from protesters whilst there.

