Shep Smith: I Would Have Published WikiLeaks In A Red Hot, New York Second

While Julian Assange twiddles his thumbs in jail and much of the media and most of Washington continues their full-blown, sometimes worrisome, meltdown over the WikiLeaks dump, Shep Smith is standing strong on the side of the leak.



Really strong.

Here’s what he told Judge Napolitano earlier this afternoon.

What jumps off the page to me, as one who seeks information and disseminates it…when I see these documents I don’t think bad guy who got it, I think ‘oh my God, look how we’re conducting ourselves.’ …I would have published [the documents] in a red hot New York second.

Is Shep the best anchor on cable TV? We post, you decide. [Yes.]

Meanwhile, when Napolitano notes that Assange isn’t being afforded due process, Shep points out this isn’t anything new “look at Gitmo.” Vid below.



Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.