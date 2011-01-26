Shep Smith Asks Giffords Hero Intern: "What About Those Hangers-On Trying To Get A Piece Of You?"

Today is Daniel Hernandez‘s 21st birthday. Tonight he will be the First Lady’s guest at the State of the Union.



Hernandez, you will recall, is the hero intern who is credited with saving Gabby Giffords life after he ran towards the gun shots and held his hand against her head to staunch the bleeding.

Said Shep Smith today to Hernandez: “That sort of strength comes from a place most people don’t have, you understand.”

And then, rather gruesomely: “One of the reasons I couldn’t sleep that night was I was thinking about your hand on her head and that warm blood coming across it and the strength you had to remain so strong.”

Also? How is he dealing with all the politicians who want a piece of him: “Now you’re being shuttled all over Washington and hangers-on are trying to get a piece of the young 21 year-old star. You got people helping you?”

Answer: Yes. Though Gonzales notes that neither he, nor the Giffords family, nor her Congressional Office can go back to the way it used to be: “We can’t go back to normal because there is no normal.”

Video below.

