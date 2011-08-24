SHEP SMITH: Calm The F*** Down About This Earthquake People, Nothing Happened!

Leave it to Shep.



After an hour of hysterical, over-the-top reporting about the earthquake that rocked the East Coast and damaged absolutely nothing Shep Smith opened his hour on Fox by throwing much-needed cold water on the event.

There was an earthquake in Virginia about an hour ago. Some buildings shook. It scared some people and it’s over. Could there be aftershocks? There could. In a Twitter, Facebook world there are no pictures of any damage anywhere. That’s not to say we won’t get some. But the important thing to remember is there’s no cause for panic.

And scene!



