SHEP SMITH: 'These Politicians Are Holding This Nation Hostage!'

Right on schedule another tirade from Shep Smith.

Today Shep closed his segment with Juan Williams with a rant on Congress and the national debt crisis.

Needless to say, he’s fed up:

“Maybe we can all realise now that nothing is free. You cannot start wars and not raise revenues to pay for them…you cannot refuse to veto a spending bill ever and send yourself into oblivion. You can’t do that. The maths isn’t there. Well, we’ve done it. So here we are.”

Smith summed up the frustration over the crisis and how it is being handled, saying “people are angry.” Can’t argue with that.

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.