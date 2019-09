This is enough to make one consider going back to school.



Shep Smith will spend two days this week teaching the art of anchoring (and if anyone has turned it into a art form, it’s Shep) at his alma mater Ole Miss, reports TVNewser.

Of course the real question is will Shep also be instructing on the art of car chases (or stray dogs)!

