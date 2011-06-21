SHEP SMITH Blows Top Over Casey Anthony Trial: 'What More Do You Need To Know Here If You're A Juror!?'

Shep Smith hasn’t’ been this worked up since Obama declared his not-a -war war on Libya.



Shep, who has been been doing the full court press on the Casey Anthony trial on his show these past few weeks, appears to be fed up.

FED UP.

“What more do you need to know here if you’re the juror than: that kid is dead and this woman is partying. And nothing adds up….That child is dead and this woman is partying and nothing else adds up.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

