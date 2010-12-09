Shep Smith: Based On Today's Fox News Guests Obama May Not Get The Cooperation He Expects

Based on today’s Fox News lineup Shep Smith is concerned Obama won’t get the compromise his is expecting following this week’s tax deal. From Shep:



One of the things the President emphasised yesterday is, we’ve compromised here and now I have full faith they’re going to compromise with us in the future. Here are the items that are on the table: Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, START Treaty, Dream Act, and increasing of the debt ceiling. Since 12:52 EST today various Republicans have been on this air saying that they oppose DADT’s repeal, they oppose the START Treaty, they oppose the Dream Act, and they oppose increasing the debt ceiling.

Vid below.

