Shep Smith Has A Priceless Reaction To Anthony Weiner's New Sex Chat Revelations

The Washington Free Beacon clipped video of Fox News anchor Shep Smith’s reaction to New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner’s admission that he sent more lewd photos online.



The transcript:

“I’ve taken the liberty of going to TheDirty.com. And at TheDirty.com, well, the headline is, ‘EXCLUSIVE IMAGE’ — in all caps, colon — ‘Anthony Weiner Penis Pictures And Timeline.’

“And they have a picture there. And it’s him standing up. And you see his feet there on the ground, and he’s doing, like, this [hand motion]. And it’s all blurry — the part that would take you to that site. … But I’m sure you can move on and find more of those pictures of the man who, in some polls, is leading in the mayoral race in New York City.”

Here’s the video:



