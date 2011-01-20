SECRET IDENTITY: Shep Smith And The Wire Editor Glynnis MacNicol Discuss Anonymous Obama Bio

The big question game in Washington right now is who wrote “O” the Presidential Novel, a thinly-veiled fictional account of Obama‘s presidential campaign.



We know it wasn’t Joe Klein, who wrote Primary colours. We’ve heard it wasn’t Rahm Emanuel, David Plouffe, or Stephen Colbert. Simon & Schuster, which publishes the novel next Tuesday, has said only it is “someone who has been in the room with Obama and knows this world intimately”.

The editor of Business Insider’s The Wire Glynnis MacNicol debated the Washington mystery du jour with Shep Smith.

The real question is not “who has been in the room with Obama,” said MacNicol, but “who has been in the room with him enough and additionally has time to write a novel.”

But why all the secrecy?

“Their big PR play is to keep the author anonymous,” said MacNicol. “Is anything in there surprising or shocking so far?”

Said Shep: “Not so far.”

Exactly.

“What’s compelling about this is that we don’t know who the author is — less compelling so far is what the book actually says,” MacNicol said.

Video below.

