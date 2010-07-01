Shenzen Property Prices Continue Plummeting In May

Shenzen property transaction prices, near Hong Kong, continue to plummet.



Note that this figure relates to transaction prices, so there could be a mix issue affecting the number, whereby a higher volume of lower-prices units are selling.

Capital Vue:

The average transaction prices of new homes in Shenzhen fell 10.63 per cent month-on-month to 16,978 yuan per square meter in June, reports secutimes.com.

According to the report, this was the second consecutive month in which housing prices fell month-on-month.

Compared to the same period a year ago, the average transaction prices of new homes in Shenzhen rose 19.59 per cent.

