Shenzen Property Prices Continue Plummeting In May

Vincent Fernando, CFA
China Collapse

Shenzen property transaction prices, near Hong Kong, continue to plummet.

Note that this figure relates to transaction prices, so there could be a mix issue affecting the number, whereby a higher volume of lower-prices units are selling.

Capital Vue:

The average transaction prices of new homes in Shenzhen fell 10.63 per cent month-on-month to 16,978 yuan per square meter in June, reports secutimes.com.

According to the report, this was the second consecutive month in which housing prices fell month-on-month.

Compared to the same period a year ago, the average transaction prices of new homes in Shenzhen rose 19.59 per cent.

