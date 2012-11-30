Chinese Kung Fu Enthusiast Fights Off Thugs From His House

A 38-year-old Chinese man was so sick of people trying to strong-arm him into selling his family’s home that he decided to confront the problem head-on using the Bruce Lee method.



When a property developer sent a group of 30 to 50 thugs to convince Shen Jianzhong to sell, the kung fu enthusiast, fitness coach, and avid Bruce Lee fan took action, The Telegraph reported Thursday.

The property developer had been trying to convince Shen and his neighbours in Bazhou, Hebei province to sign over their leases so the developer could tear down the street and build a new town.

The developer’s hired muscle was met with Shen and his 18-year-old son, who “set about the attackers, rendering seven of them near unconscious in the hallway,” The Telegraph reported.

Check out the devastation for yourself, courtesy of Shanghaiist:

But Shen’s actions might not have saved the day after all. He told The Telegraph he’s worried officials might threaten to press charges against his son if he doesn’t sign over his property.

Now for legal problems in America, check out all of the times Lindsay Lohan has gotten in trouble >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.