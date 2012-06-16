HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Epic Estate On A Private Island In Montana Can Be Yours For $78 Million

Photo: Hurwitz James Company

An insane stone mansion that happens to be the largest private home in Montana is on sale for a whopping $78 million.At that price, the house is the fifth-most expensive property currently on the market in the United States, according to Realtor.com.



The home sits on a 24-acre private island called Shelter Island in Montana’s Flathead Lake.

The main house spans 24,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Outside, the home has 10,000 square feet of heated porticos and outdoor entertaining space.

Some of the luxury amenities include: a wine cellar, an indoor shooting range, and gym.

The guest house, which doubles as a boat house, has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.