A Hedge Funder Is Selling This Gorgeous Shelter Island Mansion With A Stripper Pole In The Basement For $28.5 Million

Julia La Roche
shelter island

Curbed’s Rob Bear’s pick for “House of the Day” is this beautiful Shelter Island mansion with a stripper pole in the basement that is on the market for $28.5 million. 

The home belongs to Marco Birch, a portfolio manager at Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management

Birch’s stunning Shelter Island home features 40 rooms and 23,000 square feet of living space.

The real gem, Curbed points out, is hidden in the the basement where there’s a stripper pole, illuminated dance floor, bar and curtained off VIP area. Who would have guessed that was in there? 

Anyway, it’s definitely a sick home and now we’re going to take a photo tour. 

The 23,000 square foot home was built in 2007.

It has magnificent views of Coecles Harbor.

The home sits on 7.5 acres of property.

The views are stunning and the amenities are plenty.

There's a heated gunite pool, spa with a sun deck and tennis and squash courts.

There are 40 rooms in the home.

We love the stair case.

Here we are in the kitchen.

The dinning area has gorgeous views of the harbor.

There's an elegant dining room for more formal occasions.

You could have some fabulous dinner parties there.

There's tons of living space. There are also working fireplaces.

This is a gorgeous billiards room.

More living space...

There are 10 bedrooms.

You could definitely sleep a lot of your friends and family here.

There's also 10.5 bathrooms. That tub looks incredibly relaxing.

There's a stunning wine cellar in the home, too.

Now for the fun part... The stripper pole and bar in the basement. You could have some wild parties down here.

Now let's go on another house tour...

