A Hedge Funder Is Selling This Gorgeous Shelter Island Mansion With A Stripper Pole In The Basement For $28.5 Million

Curbed’s Rob Bear’s pick for “House of the Day” is this beautiful Shelter Island mansion with a stripper pole in the basement that is on the market for $28.5 million.



The home belongs to Marco Birch, a portfolio manager at Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management.

Birch’s stunning Shelter Island home features 40 rooms and 23,000 square feet of living space.

The real gem, Curbed points out, is hidden in the the basement where there’s a stripper pole, illuminated dance floor, bar and curtained off VIP area. Who would have guessed that was in there?

Anyway, it’s definitely a sick home and now we’re going to take a photo tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.