A shelter cat broke hearts everywhere when no guests showed up to her birthday party, but people online are rallying around her

Not a single soul showed up to Monique the cat’s birthday party at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London.

Shelter staff threw Monique a party in the hopes it would encourage visitors to learn about their favourite feline.

Monique has been at the shelter for 115 days, five times longer than the average cat at Battersea.

Pictures of Monique alone at her birthday party have since gone viral.

Birthdays are a time for family and celebration, but one beautiful shelter cat didn’t have either as she turned another year older.

Monique has been at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London for more than 115 days, waiting to find her forever family.

Since Monique has been at Battersea five times longer than the average cat, staff at the shelter threw her a big birthday bash to encourage visitors to find out more about their favourite feline.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Not one person came to Monique the cat’s second birthday party.

They hung up a special sign and even brought out a little table of treats fit for a queen.

But not one single person stopped by to even say hi to the birthday girl.

“It’s always a shame to see one of our cats be repeatedly overlooked, especially one so young and with so much to offer as a pet,” Chrissie Grindrod, Battersea’s cattery team leader, told Insider.

The day wasn’t a total loss, though. Battersea’s staff and volunteers still made sure to shower Monique with extra love on her second birthday.

“We were disappointed that Monique’s birthday didn’t attract any potential new owners but our staff and volunteers were of course more than happy to pop in to give the birthday girl a bit of a fuss,” Battersea spokesperson Nikki Cummins told The Dodo. “She got a lot of cheek rubs that day.”

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Staff at Battersea made sure to give Monique extra love after nobody came to her birthday party.

Battersea staff decided to share the story of Monique’s birthday party on social media, and soon she was receiving love from all over the world.

The attention hasn’t resulted in an adoption just yet, but there have been plenty of new inquiries.

“Monique is blissfully unaware of her newfound fame and is seemingly content,” Cummins said. “Although she would love to be in a home of her own, she is enjoying spending quality time with our staff and volunteers as well as sitting on her perch to keep an eye on everything going on around her.”

Battersea staff believe one of the reasons why it’s been so hard for Monique to find a home is the fact that she has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), a slow-acting disease that severely weakens a cat’s immune system.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Battersea staff believe one of the reasons why it’s been so hard for Monique to find a home is the fact that she has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV).

Cats with FIV can live long and happy lives, but they cannot share a home with other pets and need to live in a safe environment.

Battersea only allows cats with FIV to be rehomed with families that have enclosed gardens, allowing them to enjoy the outdoors without the risk of coming into contact with other cats and potentially spreading the virus.

The shelter offers plenty of advice on how to “cat-proof” a garden, and also has a veterinarian on hand to talk to potential adopters about FIV.

“We would encourage any potential owners to get in touch regardless of what they do or don’t know already know about FIV, and whether or not their garden is currently cat-proof,” Grindrod told Insider. “Our team is always on hand to answer any questions and offer advice, including the simple steps required to secure a garden for an FIV pet to enjoy.”

“Monique is a wonderful cat who deserves loving owners willing to go the extra mile for her,” she added. “We assure you she’s worth it.”

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Monique is known for her gentle and playful nature.

Grindrod described Monique as a “gentle soul” who adores people.

“She thrives with human company, whether that be playing with her favourite toys together or curling up side by side on the sofa,” Grindrod said. “She also won’t ever say no to a chin rub or two.”

Monique’s adoption page on the Battersea site describes her as having “an adorable gentle nature” and “a lot of affection to give once she feels safe and settled.”

“Monique loves spending time with her human friends and enjoys leaping around her pen when they play with her favourite string toy,” it adds.

“She needs a family who understands she may need a little time to settle in at first, and therefore she can live with kids as long as they understand how to give her the space she needs.”

“Other than that, Monique just wants to be loved, and has so much love to give in return.”

Hopefully next year, her birthday party will be a full house.

