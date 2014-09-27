Security Experts Are Racing To Destroy A Virus Called 'Shellshock' That's Targeting Apple Computers

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Even though Apple has publicly said that this so-called "Shellshock" bug, deemed bigger and more damaging than "Heartbleed," won't affect the majority of its users, experts are still incredibly worried. The virus' potential reach goes well beyond consumers and could hurt entire web infrastructures. Produced By Matt Johnston and Reuters Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.