Security Experts Are Racing To Destroy A Virus Called 'Shellshock' That's Targeting Apple Computers

Matt Johnston, Reuters

Even though Apple has publicly said that this so-called "Shellshock" bug, deemed bigger and more damaging than "Heartbleed," won't affect the majority of its users, experts are still incredibly worried. The virus' potential reach goes well beyond consumers and could hurt entire web infrastructures. Produced By Matt Johnston and Reuters Follow BI Video: On Facebook

